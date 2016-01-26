Corning revenue falls 8.3 pct on weak demand for LCD glass

BRIEF-Macerich announces the sale of two centers
* Transaction resulted in net proceeds to Macerich of approximately $100 million after repayment of a floating-rate note on northgate
Jan 26 Corning Inc, which supplies Gorilla Glass used in iPhones, reported an 8.3 percent fall in net sales, hurt by lower demand for liquid crystal display glass.
The company's earnings per share fell to 17 cents in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from 70 cents per share a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $2.2 billion from $2.4 billion.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares on prospects of consolidation in the railroad industry and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
* Wix.com to acquire Flok to provide enhanced CRM technology for businesses