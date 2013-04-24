Corning profit rises on strong demand for Gorilla Glass

BRIEF-IMF Bentham Ltd announces Australian funding agreement
* proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Woolworths Limited (woolworths) against Woolworths.
April 24 Specialty glass maker Corning Inc reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by continued growth of its scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass used in smartphones and tablets.
The net income rose to $494 million, or 33 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $474 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue was nearly flat at $1.81 billion.
* Seventy Seven Energy extends deadline for warrant exercises
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ