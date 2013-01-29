Corning's quarterly revenue rises 14 pct

BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
Jan 29 Specialty glass maker Corning Inc posted a higher quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in sales of devices containing Gorilla glass, its most profitable product.
Corning shares rose 4 percent in premarket trading.
Net income fell to $283 million, or 19 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $491 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 14 percent to $2.15 billion.
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
March 30 Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd
* Press release - Williams Partners completes transactions to acquire additional interests in two Marcellus Shale gathering systems and sell ownership stakes in Delaware Basin joint venture and Ranch Westex assets