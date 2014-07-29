版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 29日 星期二 19:43 BJT

Glass maker Corning's revenue jumps on higher demand for TVs

July 29 Speciality glass maker Corning Inc reported a 25 percent jump in quarterly net sales, helped by higher demand for TVs in Europe and South America in the run-up to the football World Cup.

Corning, whose customers include Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said net sales rose to $2.48 billion in the second quarter from $1.98 billion a year earlier.

The company posted core earnings of 37 cents per share.

Corning's net income fell to $169 million, or 11 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $638 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐