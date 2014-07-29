Glass maker Corning's revenue jumps on higher demand for TVs

July 29 Speciality glass maker Corning Inc
reported a 25 percent jump in quarterly net sales,
helped by higher demand for TVs in Europe and South America in
the run-up to the football World Cup.
Corning, whose customers include Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said net sales rose to
$2.48 billion in the second quarter from $1.98 billion a year
earlier.
The company posted core earnings of 37 cents per share.
Corning's net income fell to $169 million, or 11 cents per
share, in the second quarter, from $638 million, or 43 cents per
share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)