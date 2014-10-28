Speciality glass maker Corning's quarterly net sales rise 23 pct

Oct 28 Speciality glass maker Corning Inc
reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly net sales,
helped by higher demand for its glass used in TVs and
smartphones.
The company supplies glass for Apple Inc's iPhones
and Samsung Electronics' Galaxy devices, and makes
LCD panels for Sony Corp, LG and Lenovo Group
, among others.
Corning said net sales rose to $2.54 billion in the third
quarter from $2.07 billion, a year earlier.
Net income rose to $1.01 billion, or 72 cents per share,
from $408 million, or 28 cents per share.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)