Specialty glass maker Corning's core net sales rise 4.5 pct

April 28 Corning Inc, the supplier of
Gorilla glass to Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd, reported a 4.5 percent rise in quarterly core
net sales, helped by higher demand for its glass used in TVs and
smartphones.
Corning said core net sales increased to $2.43 billion in
the first quarter from $2.33 billion a year earlier.
The company's net income rose to $407 million, or 29 cents
per share, from $301 million, or 20 cents per share.
