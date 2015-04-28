Specialty glass maker Corning's core net sales rise 4.5 pct

April 28 Corning Inc, the supplier of Gorilla glass to Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, reported a 4.5 percent rise in quarterly core net sales, helped by higher demand for its glass used in TVs and smartphones.

Corning said core net sales increased to $2.43 billion in the first quarter from $2.33 billion a year earlier.

The company's net income rose to $407 million, or 29 cents per share, from $301 million, or 20 cents per share. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)