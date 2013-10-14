版本:
Coronado's inflammatory bowel disease treatment fails mid-stage study

Oct 14 Coronado Biosciences Inc said its treatment for Crohn's disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease, failed to meet the main goal of a mid-stage study.

The company said the response rate of patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease taking the treatment was not different from patients taking the placebo as measured on a clinical scale.
