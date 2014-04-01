版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 2日 星期三 00:42 BJT

Cartica files lawsuit against CorpBanca, Saieh over Itaú deal

SAO PAULO, April 1 U.S. investment firm Cartica Management LLC filed on Tuesday a lawsuit in New York against Chilean bank CorpBanca SA, the lender's controlling shareholder, and his investment holding company over a merger with Brazilian rival Itaú Unibanco Holding Financeira SA.

In a statement, Washington, D.C.-based Cartica said it asked a court in the Southern District of New York to declare the defendants "in violation of anti-fraud provisions and disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and to enjoin the closing of the Banco Itaú Chile-CorpBanca combination." Cartica owns about 3.2 percent of CorpBanca's common shares through separate investment vehicles.

Cartica alleges that the deal with Itaú, Latin America's biggest bank by market value, undervalued CorBanca's shares and gave special benefits to controlling shareholder Alvaro Saieh, a Chilean billionaire, and his investment holding company CorpGroup. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by Franklin Paul)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐