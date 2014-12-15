Cartica to drop legal action against Itaú-CorpBanca merger

SAO PAULO Dec 15 U.S. investment firm Cartica
Management LLC will drop further legal action challenging a
merger between Brazil's Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and
Chile's CorpBanca SA after efforts to block the deal
were dismissed in Chilean and American courts, a senior
executive said on Monday.
Cartica will drop a plan to appeal a September ruling by a
court in the Southern District of New York dismissing a
complaint over poor disclosure of terms in the Itaú-CorpBanca
deal, said Mike Lubrano, a managing director at the Washington
D.C.-based firm.
Cartica had argued since March that CorpBanca controlling
shareholder Alvaro Saieh and Itaú negotiated "inequitable
special benefits" for the billionaire financier and his
CorpGroup holding company. Cartica will continue to oppose those
benefits and press Itaú to remove some of them, Lubrano said.
"We will focus on the post-merger corporate governance
arrangement," Lubrano said in a phone interview. "We are ceasing
any legal action" against the merger, he added.
Cartica's decision came just a few days after the
International Finance Corp, the World Bank's investment banking
arm known as the IFC, agreed to endorse the Itaú-CorpBanca
merger, giving a huge boost to the largest Latin American
banking tie-up since 2008.
Like Cartica, the IFC was a key shareholder in
Santiago-based CorpBanca.
Itaú shares fell 3 percent to 32.72 reais on Monday, while
CorpBanca dropped 3.2 percent to 7.109 Chilean pesos.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Matthew Lewis)