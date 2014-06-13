Chile's CorpBanca says Cartica's lawsuit over merger without merit

SANTIAGO, June 13 Chilean bank CorpBanca
said on Friday that a lawsuit brought by U.S.
investment firm Cartica Management to stop a proposed merger
with a Brazilian bank was "entirely without merit."
Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco Holding SA is
seeking to win control of CorpBanca in what would be Latin
America's largest banking merger since 2008.
Cartica's lawsuit, a rare instance of investor activism in
the region, alleges that Itau, CorpBanca and billionaire Alvaro
Saieh, CorpBanca's controlling shareholder, violated U.S.
anti-fraud and disclosure rules.
Cartica, which owns around 3.2 percent of CorpBanca's common
shares, added Itau as a defendant in its lawsuit on Thursday.
"CorpBanca continues to firmly believe that Cartica's claims
are entirely without merit, and that Cartica's interests are not
aligned with those of other CorpBanca shareholders," said the
Chilean bank in a statement.
In response to Cartica's claim that Saieh, Itau and
CorpBanca were "continuing to withhold material information"
CorpBanca said: "CorpBanca has supplied an abundance of
disclosures about the proposed merger throughout the
process...CorpBanca's shareholders have all material information
they need to cast a fully informed vote."
Control of CorpBanca would give Itau a foothold in retail
banking in Chile, and provide a way to expand in Colombia, South
America's fastest-growing economy last year.
The case is pending in the U.S. District Court in the
Southern District of New York.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)