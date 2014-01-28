Itáu, Chile's CorpBanca near to creating bank venture -sources

| SAO PAULO/SANTIAGO
SAO PAULO/SANTIAGO Jan 28 Itaú Unibanco Holding
SA, the largest Latin American bank by market value, and Chilean
lender CorpBanca SA could announce a banking
partnership as early as Wednesday, sources with direct knowledge
of the situation told Reuters.
São Paulo-based Itaú and Corpbanca, controlled by
billionaire Alvaro Saieh, will create a new company in which
they will merge their assets in Chile and Colombia, said two of
the sources, who declined to be identified because the deal has
not been finalized. A third source said Ricardo Marino, Itaú's
head of Latin American business, is in Santiago to ratify the
deal.
Under the terms of the deal, Itaú Unibanco would control
50.5 percent of the new company, according to one source. None
of the sources gave details such as the value of the
transaction.
Itaú and Santiago-based CorpBanca, Chile's fifth-largest
bank and which also operates in Colombia, recently confirmed
they were in acquisitions talks. Both banks declined to comment.