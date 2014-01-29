Brazil's Itaú to own 50.5 pct of new bank with CorpBanca -executive

RPT-UPDATE 2-Fitch cuts Italy's debt rating; cites weak growth, political risk
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation
SAO PAULO Jan 29 Brazil's Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will control 50.5 percent of a new entity resulting from a combination of assets with Chile's CorpBanca SA , said a senior executive on Wednesday.
Itaú expects to obtain $100 million a year in cost savings stemming from the creation of Itaú CorpBanca, Ricardo Marino, head of Itaú's Latin American business, said on a conference call.
Itaú, Latin America's largest bank by market value, took a key step in its overseas expansion plan on Wednesday with a deal to take control of CorpBanca SA. Under the terms of the cash and stock transaction, Itaú will pump $652 million into its Chilean unit, and then combine it with CorpBanca, according to a securities filing.
The combined entity, which will be named Itaú CorpBanca, will be majority held by the São Paulo-based lender and also will manage the Colombian subsidiaries of both lenders, the filing added.
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, published the provisional notice of the end result of its all-cash public tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion Ltd