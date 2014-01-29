版本:
Brazil's Itau Unibanco to merge Chile unit with CorpBanca

SAO PAULO Jan 29 Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco SA on Wednesday announced an agreement to merge its Chilean unit with Chile's CorpBanca, according to a securities filing.

Itau Chile will undergo a $652 million capital increase, the filing added, and Itau Unibanco will control the merged bank, known as Itau CorpBanca.
