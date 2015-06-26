Corpbanca-Itau Chile deal gets boost as shareholders OK merger

| SANTIAGO, June 26
SANTIAGO, June 26 Shareholders of Chile's
Corpbanca approved on Friday a merger with the Chilean
operations of Brazil's Itau Unibanco, a step forward for the
often troubled deal to create a new Latin American banking
venture worth some $8 billion.
The two lenders announced their intention to do the deal -
which if completed would be Latin America's largest banking
combination since 2008 - in February of last year.
The planned merger has faced dissent from minority
shareholders and demands this year for a revamp from Corpbanca
after its market value shifted.
Earlier this month, Itau agreed to sweeten the
deal to cut its own dividend and allow Corpbanca, which is
controlled by Chilean billionaire Alvaro Saieh, to increase its
payout.
The deal, which needed at least two thirds shareholder
approval to proceed, received the backing of 88.4 percent on
Friday. Saieh owns a stake of just under 50 percent.
The merger still has to meet with regulatory approval, and
the companies have said it will likely be finalized in early
2016.
After completion, the venture will likely move from fourth
to third largest bank in Chile, Corpbanca chief executive
Fernando Massu said at the shareholder meeting, behind Banco de
Chile and Santander Chile.
The company sees synergies of up to $114 million within
three years, with the total cost of the merger seen at $85
million, said Massu.
(Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Andrew Hay)