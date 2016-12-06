Pemex selling up to three-part US dollar benchmark bond: lead

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Dec 6 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), rated Baa3/BBB+/BBB+, expected to price later on Tuesday, a banker on the deal told IFR. The bond is the first from a LatAm issuer in US dollars since Nov. 10, according to IFR data. SIZE MATURITY IPTs (T+) TBD 5yr FXD 6%-low 6% TBD 5yr FRN Libor equiv TBD 10yr FXD 7%-low 7% Active bookrunners: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.