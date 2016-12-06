版本:
Pemex selling up to three-part US dollar benchmark bond: lead

By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Dec 6 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on
the new bond offering from Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), rated
Baa3/BBB+/BBB+, expected to price later on Tuesday, a banker on
the deal told IFR. 
    The bond is the first from a LatAm issuer in US dollars
since Nov. 10, according to IFR data.
 SIZE       MATURITY   IPTs (T+)
 TBD        5yr FXD    6%-low 6%
 TBD        5yr FRN    Libor equiv
 TBD        10yr FXD   7%-low 7%
 Active bookrunners: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP
Morgan, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley.

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

