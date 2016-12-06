Books on Pemex US dollar bond reach US$19bn: lead

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (IFR) - Investors have placed US$19bn of orders for a new US dollar bond from Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), one of the bankers managing the deal told IFR.
Demand was skewed towards the long 10-year tranche, where IPTs were 7%-low 7% and investors had put in US$13bn of orders, the banker said.
Pemex is also selling five-year fixed and floating rate bonds, with IPTs set at 6%-low 6% and Libor equivalent.
Active bookrunners on the deal are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mizuho and Morgan Stanley.
The bond is expected to price Tuesday. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.