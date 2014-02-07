EM meltdown proves blessing for some

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (IFR) - Issuers jumped back into the
investment grade market this week and global asset managers went
on the hunt for cheap emerging market corporate bonds, as
issuers and investors pounced on unexpected opportunities that
have arisen because of the EM currency meltdown.
In stark contrast to the consensus view at the beginning of
this year, the 10-year Treasury yield has rallied from over
3.00% to 2.66%, as investors fled emerging markets and then
unexpectedly weak US economic data further frayed nerves and
sent equities plunging.
"The year started with a very strong consensus that stocks
would go higher, growth would be stronger and rates would go
higher," said Ashish Shah, global head of fixed income
investment at AllianceBernstein.
"But what happened is that the economic data disappointed
and emerging markets sold off. That started a much stronger
rally in Treasuries than what people were positioned for."
Few in the industry expected the investment-grade corporate
bond market to end January as the best-performing asset class
other than Treasuries. Nor were asset managers expecting strong
inflows into investment-grade funds.
But in the week ending February 5, Lipper reported an
outflow of USD972m from high-yield funds, a USD20.905bn outflow
from all equity funds and an USD2.21bn inflow into
investment-grade funds.
In the year-to-date, high-grade bond funds have seen
USD10.8bn of inflows in a year when the "great rotation" into
stocks was expected to put pressure on the asset class. More
than USD6bn, meanwhile, fled EM equity funds in the last week of
January, according to EPFR.
The result has been a quick recovery in high-grade corporate
bond spreads that had blown out in the last fortnight. And by
Thursday, jumbo trades had returned to the new issue market too,
with IBM issuing USD4.5bn on orders of USD9bn and Deutsche Bank
USD3.5bn on books of USD6.5bn.
Although new-issue premiums were still slightly elevated
(IBM paid about 8bp on its five-year tranche and 7bp on its
10-year) companies with smaller-sized trades pushed premiums
down to almost nothing.
WADING IN
Savvy institutional investors are, meanwhile, wading into
muddied emerging market waters in search of blue-chip high-grade
emerging market bonds that gapped out along with the rest of EM.
"This is a classic emerging market correction. We've seen
dozens of these in our careers and it always ends as a buying
opportunity," said Michael Collins, senior portfolio manager at
Prudential.
"Ultimately, long term, the best returns in fixed income
will be from emerging market debt."
Shah also sees value in EM corporates arising from the
recent market selloff, saying: "The dislocation has been
relatively broad-based and more a function of some of volatility
in currencies ... so we are very selectively identifying
high-quality investment grade EM companies that are trading at
yields that are more comparable with high-yield than
high-grade."
Shah is particularly interested in Latin American companies
that are likely to benefit from developed market growth and are
not exposed to local currency volatility or developing economies
like China.
"This is a classic emerging market correction. We've seen
dozens of these in our careers and it always ends as a buying
opportunity".
That includes high-profile names such as Pemex, all the way
down to Mexican REITS.
Collins also likes names such as Pemex, as well as companies
and quasi-sovereigns from countries including Mexico, South
Korea and Taiwan, which are not dependent on China.
Korea Gas Corp was a beneficiary on Thursday of the hunt for
EM corporates. It attracted a book of almost USD4bn for a
10-year deal that was capped at USD500m.
BARGAIN HUNTING
It also is not hard to find the bargains. There are obvious
choices, such as Pemex, which trades around 200bp over
Treasuries in the intermediate part of the curve - some four
times wider than ConocoPhilips.
"There is a whole slew of EM corporates that look cheap to
similarly rated and similar quality US corporates, whether
investment-grade or high-yield, and if you are selective you can
pick up a lot of incremental spread for not a lot of extra
credit risk," said Collins.
Although markets can turn on a dime, especially this year
with so much uncertainty around the impact that Fed tapering
will have on EM as well as the strength of the US economy, there
is a long-term underpinning of demand for the asset class from
US pension funds.
"Pension funds want to be globally diversified and right now
their allocation to EM is less than the representation of EM in
global GDP and less than the representation of EM in global bond
indices. So by any measure they are under-allocated," said Aziz
Sunderji, emerging market corporate credit strategist at
Barclays.
"Retail investors are leaving the asset class but pensions
funds will be adding to their allocations, particularly when
valuations compared with developed markets are so compelling."