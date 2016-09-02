Cheap funding too hard to resist for US Inc

* Reverse Yankees back in town after summer hiatus

* US issuers beat dollar funding

* Longer maturities get warmest reception

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - The lure of cheap funding costs and investor diversification is drawing blue chip US corporates to the European bond market with the 1.75bn raised in recent days expected to be easily topped in the coming weeks.

The advent of US issuers printing trades in Europe has been a recurrent theme for much of 2015 and 2016, driven by a willingness to diversify or fund European operations.

Bankers now expect that more attractive funding costs for some will draw more US names to the market.

"We're definitely going to see an increase in corporate reverse Yankees," said Melanie Czarra, managing director, EMEA corporate debt capital markets, at UBS.

"We've seen a real flood of supply in the dollar market and even though there's been a decent amount of issuance this week, we are still under-funded in the euro market."

Coca-Cola, rated Aa3/AA-/A+, was one of three US issuers to print euros when it raised a 500m 1.1% 20-year bond on Tuesday, and there are at least two more similar deals from US corporates waiting in the wings.

The general consensus among bankers was that Coca-Cola had saved itself around 20bp-25bp by printing in euros rather than US dollars.

"This type of cost saving is not achievable for all issuers," said a banker on the trade. "But for strong Double A names that can be bought by insurance companies, then there is a clear pricing advantage."

GM Financial raised a 750m 0.955% seven-year bond on Wednesday that one banker reckoned saved the company 40bp over a hypothetical same-tenor bond in US dollars.

The third reverse Yankee to come this week was a 500m 12-year deal from Delphi Automotive that printed to yield 1.611%.

"US issuers initially had to pay up versus US dollars when they started accessing the market," said a bond banker. "But there are a few tenors now that offer better funding levels in euros."

Yields in euros have fallen sharply since the ECB announced in March that it would buy investment-grade European corporate debt. According to Tradeweb, more than 27% of euro investment-grade corporate bonds were trading with a negative yield on September 2.

Despite US names being ineligible for the ECB programme, the yields on their euro paper has dwindled anyway, as euro investors tried to outrun the return-crushing effect of ECB bond buying.

"With an increasing global shortage of corporate bonds with yield, there is little reason to expect we will not see an acceleration in reverse Yankee issuance starting in September," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts wrote in a note.

"We think that many US companies are interested in diversifying their funding base, and that the current unprecedented favourable conditions provide an attractive window for doing so."

UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES

But falling yields bring their own problems. For short maturities, some euro curves have tipped into negative-yielding territory, making it hard for borrowers to print new deals at short tenors.

And worry is brewing among the investor community about how expensive bonds are becoming to buy.

"Investors are concerned about how tight spreads are," said Czarra. "But if the ECB keeps buying, then we will continue to see spreads tighten and reverse Yankee issuers will keep coming to the euro market."

In the sovereign, supranational and agency market, issuers have dealt with this by printing shorter-dated bonds in US dollars, which are not subject to quantitative easing and therefore still offer some yield, and only going to euros for long-dated transactions.

This strategy will likely become more popular among corporate treasurers in the remaining months of this year, according to bankers, as investors clamour for longer-dated euro-denominated debt that offers a positive yield.

"One thing this will lead to is a flattening of the curve," said another syndicate banker. "But the bid for duration will carry on and we will see plenty more reverse Yankees." (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand, Ian Edmonsson)