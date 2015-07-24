Relationships still key to trading corporate bonds

* MarketAxess volumes up, block trades uptick
* Bye bye Bondcube, Deutsche Bourse pulls the plug
By Alex Chambers
LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - Are investors finally responding to
reduced liquidity in the corporate bond market by modifying how
they execute transactions on electronic platforms?
Reporting strong second-quarter results this week,
MarketAxess saw an increase in total trading volumes of 32%,
with European clients up 44%. It also said block trades (US$5m
or larger) on its platform have increased 35% year-on-year.
In recent years investors have had to change strategies to
maximise their chance of success. An analysis by MarketAxess of
the most recently disclosed Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority data illustrates how investors are cutting large
tickets into smaller chunks.
In 2009 nearly a quarter of volume on Finra's Trade
Reporting and Compliance Engine was for transactions sized at
US$25m and above, but trades of this size now account for only
14% of the total.
Nevertheless, block trades still account for some 43% of all
Trace activity and their efficient execution is the holy grail
for the ailing corporate bond secondary market. There are a
multitude of new tech initiatives that spy an opportunity to
facilitate larger deals and shore up liquidity after banks cut
the capital they deploy on trading due to a raft of new
regulations.
But while larger players such as MarketAxess are seeing
increased flow, for at least one start-up the game is already
over.
Just three months after the platform launched, Deutsche
Boerse pulled its funding for Bondcube this week, saying in an
emailed statement that insufficient business prospects
materialised and the long term financial viability of the
business had deteriorated.
Bondcube's model appeared to fit with the times: using
technology to help investors cross bonds without recourse to
dealers' constrained balance sheets. But its demise will likely
be just the first of many.
"Most of the platforms today look like science projects,
each of them touting a clever matching mode," said Fred Ponzo,
managing partner at capital markets consultant GreySpark.
He argues that three quarters of new platforms will fail
because they will not be able to reach the critical mass
required to be self-sustainable.
"In the end you also need the relationships and backers to
prime the pump."
Various all-to-all platforms suffer from weak business
models. Ponzo suggests Bondcube's failure was not simply because
Deutsche Boerse's backing was largely financial - its franchise
with investors is limited - but also due to its weak market
positioning.
Not only is it difficult to operate in a crowded space -
around eight A2A platforms have launched in recent years - but
it is hard to get dealers to provide prices on a platform that
is trying to disintermediate them.
UBS was the only large global bank to sign up. But it has
embraced a different business strategy in fixed income, being
the first to step back from a capital-intensive
principal-at-risk trading model.
UPTICK
Those platforms with the greatest chance of success are
working with dealers or are trying to improve market structure
rather than displace it.
MarketAxess, which teamed up with the biggest bond investor
BlackRock to create Open Trading, an A2A trading platform,
already has a big presence in the dealer-to-client space.
MarketAxess saw a total of over 38,000 Open Trading
transactions completed in the second quarter, up from 16,000
year-on-year, and over 10% of its US trades now take place via
the initiative. Other platforms such as TruMid, SIX and
B2SCAN/Nepture also have a reasonable chance at success, said
Ponzi.
See for Factbox on corporate bond trading
initiatives.
(Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Julian Baker and Sudip
Roy)