CORRECTED-In wake of scandals, list highlights ethical firms

* 145 companies make Ethisphere 'most ethical' list
* Group reviewed some 5,000 candidates
* Wall Street banks 'glaringly absent'
By Scott Malone
March 15 After a wave of scandals
including wrongful foreclosures on U.S. home mortgages, worker
suicides at a major Apple Inc supplier in China and the
$1.7 billion accounting fraud at Japan's Olympus Corp,
a New York think tank is calling out companies that take the
high road.
The Ethisphere Institute's annual World's Most Ethical
companies list, released on Thursday, found that 145 companies
in countries including United States, Great Britain, Japan,
Portugal and India stood out as setting a high standard for
their employees' behavior.
American Express Co, General Electric Co and
Starbucks Corp -- all of which have made the list six
years running -- are among the companies that stand out as
encouraging employees to voice their concerns, said Alex
Brigham, executive director of Ethisphere.
"Do you not only know what you're supposed to do, but if you
have a concern around an ethical issue, will you be willing to
be report it?" Brigham said. "It's the latter point which is so
important."
Companies where employees are willing to report problems are
also likely to be places where people are quicker to offer
solutions, he reasoned.
Ethisphere evaluated about 5,000 global companies, including
all members of the Standard & Poor's 500 index, on
reputation, corporate citizenship, culture and other qualities.
Newcomers to the list range from those that focus on social
responsibility, including Thrivent Financial for Lutherans and
Britain's Ethical Fruit Co, to Portuguese utility EDP Energias
de Portugal and U.S. defense consulting company SRA
International Inc.
'AX MURDERERS' VS. 'UNFORGIVING' STANDARDS
Wall Street investment firms remained "glaringly absent"
from the list, Brigham said.
"We're six years without them despite a lot of
applications," said Brigham, whose resume includes time as a
principal of private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and as
an analyst at investment bank Lazard Freres. "We see them
focusing on some of the rote regulatory requirements and the
trading rules, but then we see a culture that's designed to find
loopholes in the rules to find profit."
Evidence of that attitude came in a Wednesday op-ed column
in the New York Times by a Goldman Sachs Group Inc
executive who resigned over concerns that the company had become
more interested in making a quick profit at its customers'
expense than helping them to make money. The investment bank
said in a statement that the column did not reflect the way it
does business.
"Leadership used to be about ideas, setting an example and
doing the right thing," the executive, Greg Smith, wrote in
reference to Goldman Sachs' culture. "Today, if you make enough
money for the firm (and are not currently an ax murderer) you
will be promoted into a position of influence."
Firm enforcement of ethics policies is the only way to
convince employees that a company takes such matters seriously,
said the head of Realogy, a newcomer to the list.
"You can be a top performer, but if you violate the rules,
the punishment will be unforgiving," said Richard Smith, chief
executive officer of Realogy, whose businesses include the
Century 21 and Sotheby's International real estate brokerages.
That applies to flagrant violations and to smaller ones, and
managers at Realogy must ensure that all their employees receive
ethics training each year to be eligible for their bonuses.
INDIA LEADS; CHINA, RUSSIA LAG
Also on this year's list are two Indian companies, Tata
Steel Ltd and software services exporter Wipro Ltd
. No Chinese or Russian companies have yet made the
ranking, Brigham said.
While Olympus was never a contender to make the list, Apple
was "not so far off," Brigham said. Following highly publicized
worker suicides in 2010 and a blast that killed three people at
Chinese supplier Foxconn Technology Co Ltd last year,
the maker of the iPhone and iPad has hired teams to audit
working conditions at its major suppliers.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is taking "a totally different approach
towards ethical supply chain," Brigham said. "They're one of the
few players that have been very proactive about supplier audits,
perhaps no surprise on the heels of the problems they have had."
Having a reputation for operating in an ethical manner helps
a company survive over time, said Jeremy Wilson, senior manager
of ethics and corporate policy at network equipment maker Cisco
Systems Inc, which has made the list for five of the
past six years.
"Anyone can make money in the short term," Wilson said.
"You'll see companies pop up overnight, and they'll make money
for a couple of quarters and do business unethically. The
businesses that stick around for tens or hundreds of years are
transparent."