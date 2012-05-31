UPDATE 2-US Chamber wants SEC review of proxy adviser

May 31 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday called for regulators to review the proxy adviser firm Glass, Lewis & Co, adding fuel to a simmering dispute in corporate governance.

The Chamber, which represents U.S. companies large and small, said it asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to "monitor" the activities of Glass, Lewis and its owner, the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, for potential conflicts of interest.

In a case earlier this month, the Ontario pension fund opposed directors at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.,, the Chamber noted. Glass, Lewis then recommended that all shareholders should vote for an alternative slate of directors.

The recommendation "calls in question the role of proxy advisory firms in corporate governance" and could pose a conflict of interest, the Chamber said.

Glass, Lewis did not comment.

"Glass, Lewis operates 100% independently from Teachers', and they also always disclose the ownership situation, for reasons of transparency," Deborah Allan, spokeswoman for the Ontario pension fund said via e-mail. In the Canadian Pacific case, the Glass, Lewis report featured a disclosure note on the cover, she added.

Proxy voting at annual corporate meetings was once little more than a rubber-stamp of management requests. But, since the financial crisis, the area has drawn attention from institutional investors turning a more critical eye on the companies whose stock they own.

In one high profile example this year, Citigroup Inc failed to get a majority of its shareholders to approve its executive pay plan including the $15 million paid to Chief Executive Vikram Pandit. Glass, Lewis had urged a vote against the plan.

HEIGHTENED SCRUTINY

The U.S. Chamber's push-back against proxy advisers like Glass, Lewis comes as many companies grow uncomfortable with the heightened scrutiny they are getting from shareholders, said Broc Romanek, editor of TheCorporateCounsel.net, a website for governance executives,

"They're looking for any instance where they can attack the proxy adviser firms," he said. "Companies are more angry right now."

Glass, Lewis of San Francisco is one of the two largest firms that advise institutional shareholders on voting along with principal competitor, the ISS unit of MSCI Inc.

The firms have previously defended their methods and approach to reviewing questions on which shareholders vote, such as the election of corporate directors and the advisory votes on pay.

The Chamber's letter was sent by its Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness. The group's concerns about the proxy advisers predate this season's voting, Tom Quaadman, the center's vice president, said. The Chamber has criticized both Glass, Lewis and ISS in the past as facing possible conflicts.

"You have an industry that has the potential for gaming the system," Quaadman said. "This is the culmination of years of the SEC looking the other way," he said.

SEC spokesman John Nester declined to comment on the Chamber's letter.

In the Canadian Pacific situation, the railway faced a proxy battle brought by activist investor William Ackman, who proposed an alternative slate of directors ahead of the company's annual meeting held May 17.

After initially resisting, Canadian Pacific announced just before the meeting that Chief Executive Fred Green would resign and named a new board that included Ackman and other directors the hedge fund manager had nominated.