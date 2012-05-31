UPDATE 2-US Chamber wants SEC review of proxy adviser

May 31 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday
called for regulators to review the proxy adviser firm Glass,
Lewis & Co, adding fuel to a simmering dispute in corporate
governance.
The Chamber, which represents U.S. companies large and
small, said it asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
to "monitor" the activities of Glass, Lewis and its owner, the
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, for potential conflicts of
interest.
In a case earlier this month, the Ontario pension fund
opposed directors at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.,, the
Chamber noted. Glass, Lewis then recommended that all
shareholders should vote for an alternative slate of directors.
The recommendation "calls in question the role of proxy
advisory firms in corporate governance" and could pose a
conflict of interest, the Chamber said.
Glass, Lewis did not comment.
"Glass, Lewis operates 100% independently from Teachers',
and they also always disclose the ownership situation, for
reasons of transparency," Deborah Allan, spokeswoman for the
Ontario pension fund said via e-mail. In the Canadian Pacific
case, the Glass, Lewis report featured a disclosure note on the
cover, she added.
Proxy voting at annual corporate meetings was once little
more than a rubber-stamp of management requests. But, since the
financial crisis, the area has drawn attention from
institutional investors turning a more critical eye on the
companies whose stock they own.
In one high profile example this year, Citigroup Inc
failed to get a majority of its shareholders to approve its
executive pay plan including the $15 million paid to Chief
Executive Vikram Pandit. Glass, Lewis had urged a vote against
the plan.
HEIGHTENED SCRUTINY
The U.S. Chamber's push-back against proxy advisers like
Glass, Lewis comes as many companies grow uncomfortable with the
heightened scrutiny they are getting from shareholders, said
Broc Romanek, editor of TheCorporateCounsel.net, a website for
governance executives,
"They're looking for any instance where they can attack the
proxy adviser firms," he said. "Companies are more angry right
now."
Glass, Lewis of San Francisco is one of the two largest
firms that advise institutional shareholders on voting along
with principal competitor, the ISS unit of MSCI Inc.
The firms have previously defended their methods and
approach to reviewing questions on which shareholders vote, such
as the election of corporate directors and the advisory votes on
pay.
The Chamber's letter was sent by its Center for Capital
Markets Competitiveness. The group's concerns about the proxy
advisers predate this season's voting, Tom Quaadman, the
center's vice president, said. The Chamber has criticized both
Glass, Lewis and ISS in the past as facing possible conflicts.
"You have an industry that has the potential for gaming the
system," Quaadman said. "This is the culmination of years of the
SEC looking the other way," he said.
SEC spokesman John Nester declined to comment on the
Chamber's letter.
In the Canadian Pacific situation, the railway faced a proxy
battle brought by activist investor William Ackman, who proposed
an alternative slate of directors ahead of the company's annual
meeting held May 17.
After initially resisting, Canadian Pacific announced just
before the meeting that Chief Executive Fred Green would resign
and named a new board that included Ackman and other directors
the hedge fund manager had nominated.