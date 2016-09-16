Corporate bonds wobble despite ECB support

LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - The hectic pace of issuance in
Europe's investment-grade corporate market is expected to slow
as rates volatility and a softening in sentiment are forcing
borrowers to rethink their pricing expectations.
While the primary market remains open, signs of fatigue are
becoming evident. On Thursday, ECB-eligible credit Deutsche Bahn
sold a 500m 12-year bond that met with lacklustre demand of
less than 600m.
The state-owned company was barely able to move pricing
during the execution process, printing at 20bp over mid-swaps
from initial marketing levels of the low 20s.
"Supply was limited over the summer so people got involved
in Deutsche Bahn's bonds [in June and July], but there is more
than enough supply now so you don't actually have to buy 0%
yielding bonds. I think it's definitely a sign that the market
is a bit saturated," one investor said.
Deutsche Bahn's July trade - a 250m five-year - priced at a
negative yield.
Nearly 14bn has been issued in the euro IG market so far in
September. At the beginning of the month some issuers were
coming flat or even inside their curves. Any premium was in the
low single digits. But over the past week concessions have
nudged higher with Deutsche Bahn paying up to 9bp on its deal.
Some bankers think markets are in the early stages of a big
correction. "We are teetering on the edge," one syndicate
official said.
Ten-year Bunds have proven volatile since the ECB kept
policy on hold at its last meeting on September 8, moving from
negative yielding territory to positive before shifting slightly
negative again on Friday.
"Printing deals with negative yields and concerns about the
ECB continuing to buy bonds post March 2017 are unlikely to be
happy bedfellows." said Frazer Ross, managing director on the
global risk syndicate desk at Deutsche Bank.
Some recent new issues have struggled, especially anything
that is non-vanilla or high-beta. Telefonica's 3.75% perpetual
callable Mar 2022 hybrid was bid at 99 on Friday morning,
according to Tradeweb, having priced at par last week.
Glencore's 1.875% Sep 2023s, which came well inside fair
value on September 6, are bid 17bp wider then their swaps plus
195bp reoffer level.
"The only reason investors are buying today is because the
ECB will buy the bonds off them tomorrow. We've had warning
signals this week and I am amazed people are not sitting up and
looking more closely at what Bunds are doing. No one is paying
much attention," the syndicate banker said.
ECB SUPPORT
But some bankers remain confident that while the ECB
continues to buy corporate bonds any correction will be
contained and short-lived.
Societe Generale has raised its investment-grade corporate
issuance forecast from 240bn to 280bn, and say these volumes
can be achieved without impacting spreads.
"I'm sure there will be a market tantrum when the ECB says
no-more bond buying at some point, but right now, it is a brave
investor that is not following the ECB-driven performance in
primary and secondary as they know they're somewhat guaranteed
alpha," said Brendon Moran, global co-head of corporate debt
capital markets origination at Societe Generale.
The iBoxx non-financials corporate index has edged out by
only 4bp to swaps plus 69bp since the ECB meeting - a sign that
investors remain sanguine.
The market still expects the ECB to extend its QE deadline,
as well as expand the eligibility criteria.
The central bank has purchased more than 22bn of corporate
paper since the CSPP started on June 8, with 2.398bn in the
week to September 9, the highest weekly amount yet.
"I'm surprised the ECB has managed to get as much as they've
got out of the market. They're doing a lot better than I thought
they would. The question now is: how long can they continue at
this pace? How many more loose bonds are still available to
hoover up?" Moran said.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Sudip Roy and Julian
Baker)