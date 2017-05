Feb 12 Argos Merger announced a US$1.9bn 8yr nc3 senior unsecured note offering to fund the leveraged buyout of Petsmart Inc.

The deal is being led by Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Nomura, Jefferies, Royal Bank of Canada and Natixis.

Road shows begin in California on Friday (13Feb) and conclude next Thursday (19Feb), with pricing thereafter. (Reporting By Jack Doran)