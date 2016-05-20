LafargeHolcim drops 20-year as investors push back

LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - LafargeHolcim was forced to pull a 20-year tranche of a jumbo bond sale on Thursday due to lack of demand, the latest sign of investor resistance in the heavily supplied ECB-fuelled corporate market.

The Swiss-based building materials supplier began marketing a seven, 12, and 20-year deal, the latter of which was withdrawn at the end of the marketing process due to a lack of demand for the tenor and competing supply from other issuers on the day.

"The book was just covered at final terms but you don't want to push and sell a deal like that when you know it won't perform in the aftermarket," one lead manager on the deal said.

The issuer, which eventually priced 2bn size across two tranches, contributed to the 5.5bn of corporate paper printed on Thursday.

The ECB's announcement in March of a corporate bond purchase programme has triggered a wave of issuance, which in the last fortnight alone has totalled over 27bn of euro-denominated paper.

And supply is expected to continue unabated throughout May with dozens of issuers lining up their deals.

"I think the whole market has been front-running the ECB. It feels like a carbon copy of last year when everybody started buying Bunds and there was nothing left in the trade by the time the ECB actually started buying," one investor said.

"The market is really weak, but still, new issues keep on coming rapidly."

French media group Vivendi also tapped investors on Thursday for a 1.5bn dual-tranche deal, but had to offer eye-watering premiums of 20bp-30bp, which helped garner 4.5bn of interest.

This compares with the zero to 10bp premiums paid by other corporates of late.

PUSHED TOO FAR

Investors have complained that the central bank's upcoming corporate sector purchase programme has left little value in new bond issuance, forcing a more discriminate approach.

High volumes of supply ahead of the looming political events such as the Brexit referendum next month, is also contributing to a more cautious approach.

"People do not want to buy long-dated 20-year paper from a BBB issuer in the very cyclical cement and building material business," one banker said about the Holcim deal.

"Also, the deal was just launched out there without any pre-warning or marketing."

However, top rated issuers Johnson & Johnson, RTE, Unibail and Phillip Morris had no problem issuing 20-year deals in the last month, with the former managing to print with a coupon of just 1.65%.

"Holcim was happy with the 2bn it raised, we've seen other companies drop tranches in the past and they've managed to return to the capital markets without any problems," the lead on Holcim said.

McDonald's was forced to drop the 20-year tranche of its 2bn deal in May last year due to lack of appetite for the tenor following a sharp sell-off in Bunds.

RELENTLESS

Despite market wobbles, which are seeing premiums up to 30bp, bankers are keenly lining up more supply for next week.

US borrowers Molson Coors Brewing, Sysco and Bunge are expected next week, the former with a multi-tranche deal, as well as European names including Spanish utility Viesgo and Italian REIT IGD.

"Unless there are any market events that prevent companies from printing new bonds, I doubt the pace will slow any time soon," one banker said. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Ian Edmondson and Robert Smith)