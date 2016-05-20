LafargeHolcim drops 20-year as investors push back

LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - LafargeHolcim was forced to pull a
20-year tranche of a jumbo bond sale on Thursday due to lack of
demand, the latest sign of investor resistance in the heavily
supplied ECB-fuelled corporate market.
The Swiss-based building materials supplier began marketing
a seven, 12, and 20-year deal, the latter of which was withdrawn
at the end of the marketing process due to a lack of demand for
the tenor and competing supply from other issuers on the day.
"The book was just covered at final terms but you don't want
to push and sell a deal like that when you know it won't perform
in the aftermarket," one lead manager on the deal said.
The issuer, which eventually priced 2bn size across two
tranches, contributed to the 5.5bn of corporate paper printed
on Thursday.
The ECB's announcement in March of a corporate bond purchase
programme has triggered a wave of issuance, which in the last
fortnight alone has totalled over 27bn of euro-denominated
paper.
And supply is expected to continue unabated throughout May
with dozens of issuers lining up their deals.
"I think the whole market has been front-running the ECB. It
feels like a carbon copy of last year when everybody started
buying Bunds and there was nothing left in the trade by the time
the ECB actually started buying," one investor said.
"The market is really weak, but still, new issues keep on
coming rapidly."
French media group Vivendi also tapped investors on Thursday
for a 1.5bn dual-tranche deal, but had to offer eye-watering
premiums of 20bp-30bp, which helped garner 4.5bn of interest.
This compares with the zero to 10bp premiums paid by other
corporates of late.
PUSHED TOO FAR
Investors have complained that the central bank's upcoming
corporate sector purchase programme has left little value in new
bond issuance, forcing a more discriminate approach.
High volumes of supply ahead of the looming political events
such as the Brexit referendum next month, is also contributing
to a more cautious approach.
"People do not want to buy long-dated 20-year paper from a
BBB issuer in the very cyclical cement and building material
business," one banker said about the Holcim deal.
"Also, the deal was just launched out there without any
pre-warning or marketing."
However, top rated issuers Johnson & Johnson, RTE, Unibail
and Phillip Morris had no problem issuing 20-year deals in the
last month, with the former managing to print with a coupon of
just 1.65%.
"Holcim was happy with the 2bn it raised, we've seen other
companies drop tranches in the past and they've managed to
return to the capital markets without any problems," the lead on
Holcim said.
McDonald's was forced to drop the 20-year tranche of its
2bn deal in May last year due to lack of appetite for the tenor
following a sharp sell-off in Bunds.
RELENTLESS
Despite market wobbles, which are seeing premiums up to
30bp, bankers are keenly lining up more supply for next week.
US borrowers Molson Coors Brewing, Sysco and Bunge are
expected next week, the former with a multi-tranche deal, as
well as European names including Spanish utility Viesgo and
Italian REIT IGD.
"Unless there are any market events that prevent companies
from printing new bonds, I doubt the pace will slow any time
soon," one banker said.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Ian Edmondson and
Robert Smith)