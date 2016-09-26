Lufthansa shelves bond as investors say "no" to tight price

LONDON, Sept 26 (IFR) - Lufthansa mothballed a proposed
500m no-grow seven-year bond deal on Monday after refusing to
compromise on pricing, in the clearest sign yet that the ECB's
corporate purchase programme has not removed all discipline from
the market.
Corporate issuers, bolstered by the European Central Bank's
bond purchase programme, have been able to dictate pricing terms
in recent months as investors relentlessly chase new bond
issues.
However, Lufthansa found that there was only so much
investors would tolerate and, despite being eligible for the
European Central Bank's CSPP, cancelled the trade that was
marketed at mid-swaps plus 95bp area on Monday.
"Pricing is such a joke," one investor said earlier in the
marketing process.
"They're idiots really...they should have left some money on
the table," he later said.
It is not the first time that an issuer, whose bonds have
been bought by the ECB, has found the going tough for a new
trade.
Deutsche Bahn struggled to sell a 500m no-grow 12-year in
mid-September, attracting "close to" 600m of demand
.
But Lufthansa's aggressive stance roiled investors who found
the pricing unappealing in the light of recent rating
developments.
S&P said last week it could lower Lufthansa's BBB- rating to
BB+ in the next one to two years if the company is not able or
willing to prevent an increase in its adjusted financial
leverage. The issuer is already sub investment-grade with
Moody's at Ba1 (positive).
Some investors used Ryanair Mar 2023s, better rated at BBB+,
as a comparable. That deal was bid at swaps plus 79bp on
Tradeweb.
Lufthansa Sep 2019s were bid at 51bp over mid-swaps, around
a basis point wider than their Friday close.
In a statement, the German airline said that "taking into
account the pricing achievable in the current market and the
company's objectives," it had decided not to proceed with this
transaction at this point, echoing what lead banks had told the
market.
TURBULENT MARKET
Lufthansa was the only corporate borrower to attempt to tap
investors on Monday, while others held back and waited for a
calmer market backdrop.
"It was potentially a busy day but issuers wanted more
stability this morning," one syndicate manager said, indicating
that a handful of deals had been expected for Monday's session.
Another said there were a number of projects lined up for
the week, potentially resulting in a backlog of issuance if
borrowers continued with their cautious approach.
Synthetic credit opened wider on Monday and continued in a
similar vein with the Main out 1.75bp at 72.375bp and the
Crossover out 7.25bp at 331.125bp by early afternoon.
Barclays (B&D), Goldman Sachs, UBS and UniCredit were
running the Lufthansa deal.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand and Sudip
Roy)