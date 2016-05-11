Reverse Yankees storm heavily supplied European bond market

LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - The expected rush of reverse Yankee supply materialised on Wednesday with Johnson & Johnson, Kraft Heinz and General Motors offering investors enticing premiums to sell multi-tranche bond issues against a weaker market backdrop.

The transactions, which are tipped to be as much as 5.8bn, will add to the 10bn already printed in the European corporate bond market since Monday, putting it on track for a possible record-breaking week.

While US companies will not directly benefit from the ECB corporate purchase programme due to be launched in June, they have looked to capitalise on a strong rally in euro credit following the its March announcement.

Johnson & Johnson will likely be the biggest reverse Yankee of the day with a four tranche deal that is expected to total at least 3.75bn.

The US pharmaceutical and consumer goods company is the only firm in the world rated Triple A by all three major ratings agencies, and will be its first bond sale in the currency in nearly a decade.

Despite this, the issuer still offered investors up to 10bp of premium to compensate for the sheer weight of supply seen in the corporate market this week, market players said.

"There has been some nice premiums added on today's deals to guarantee some traction, and I think the days of a negative new issue premium are over, and we won't be going back for now," one banker said.

Kraft Heinz also offered investors some extra yield on its dual-tranche euro bond at initial price talk, after it raised US$5bn in a two-part US dollar bond on Tuesday

"New issues are not performing well on the break, I suspect that accounts are flipping new issues after pricing and this is overwhelming dealers balance sheets," added a portfolio manager.

"Everything is just drifting wider."

The funds raised will repay preferred shares from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, the majority owner of ketchup-maker Heinz when it merged with cheese giant Kraft last year.

The company is set to raise 1.8bn on Wednesday, and as demand surpassed 7.5bn, bankers were able to ratchet in price talk by up to 30bp, leaving a minimal premium on the table at the end of the process.

The other US name tapping investors on Wednesday was General Motors, which is out with a four-year 500m bond issue.

US names Nasdaq, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Bunge and Eastman Chemical will add to Europe's heavy load of euro deals over the coming weeks. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand)