REFILE-Teva sets final price terms for SFr1bn bond deal

(Fixes headline and changes IPTs on two-year tranche to yield
terms)
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, July 21 (IFR) - Teva Pharmaceutical has set final
price terms for a SFr1bn three-tranche bond issue to help fund
its US$40.5bn acquisition of Actavis Generics, according to a
lead bank.
The price for the SFr300m two-year tranche is set at a yield
of 0.125%, the SFr350m six-year at mid-swaps plus 105bp, and the
SFr350m nine-year tranche at mid-swaps plus 135bp.
Initial price thoughts were 0.15% indicative yield,
mid-swaps plus 110bp area and plus 140bp area, respectively.
The issuer is rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's and S&P.
Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit
Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho are running the deal which is expected
to price later today.
The Swiss bond follows a US$15bn issue and 4bn deal earlier
this week.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez; editing by Sudip Roy)