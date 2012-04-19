Investor gadfly Davis calls it quits ... for now

| NEW YORK, April 19
NEW YORK, April 19 Wall Street titans can rest a
little easier this spring: Evelyn Davis, an investor gadfly
whose tirades have brought turmoil to countless annual
shareholder meetings, is taking a breather.
A thorn in the side of many a chief executive, Davis told
Reuters on Wednesday that her age and the fallout from the
Occupy Wall Street movement have convinced her to stick closer
to her Washington, D.C. home this year.
She has already missed Citigroup's annual meeting on
Tuesday and will skip gatherings for Goldman Sachs,
American Express Co. and other companies - despite
having shareholder proposals up for vote at nine companies.
Davis also has halted production of her 47-year-old
self-published newsletter "Highlights & Lowlights," a
$600-an-issue review of her corporate governance battles that
regularly features numerous photos of a beaming Davis with
bemused CEOs.
"I'm 82. I can't do as much. It gets tiresome when you get
older," she said in a brief phone interview.
At Citigroup Inc's meeting on Tuesday, Chairman
Richard Parsons told the gathering "health" reasons prevented
Davis's attendance. Citigroup declined further comment.
In the interview, Davis said she was in reasonable health
for her age.
For more than 40 years, Davis has seized the microphone
during annual meetings to scold executives and directors on
governance issues such as staggered board elections and
excessive compensation.
She also monopolized comment periods sometimes trying the
patience of other shareholders at meetings. Critics say her
over-the-top style tarnishes the work of serious activists.
Davis has, on average, submitted proposals to about 20
companies a year. Goldman Sachs has long been one of her
favorite targets and in 2010 she called for the resignation of
CEO Lloyd Blankfein. Goldman did not return calls for comment.
Her recent successes were few. Only one Davis proposal
received a majority of votes since 2006: a Bank of New York
proposal for cumulative voting in board member elections. Five
other proposals came close, with more than 40 percent approval.
"She gets a lot of press relative to her success," said
James Copland, director of the Manhattan Institute's Center for
Legal Policy, which began tracking Fortune 200 proxy proposals
last year.
That said, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, Dow Jones, now
owned by News Corp, and CarrAmerica Realty
in 2003 cited Davis's efforts as a reason they agreed to annual
director elections, according to a 2003 USA Today article. Other
Davis causes, such as limiting the time directors can serve,
were eventually adopted by companies over time.
She certainly has received special treatment from companies,
perhaps in effort to avoid confrontations with a senior citizen.
At one American Express annual meeting, then-CEO Harvey
Golub hand-delivered Davis's card to her. I n 2003, Ford Motor
Co's then-CEO Bill Ford delivered a new Jaguar X-type
sedan to Davis.
Davis said the Occupy Wall Street movement is one reason she
is skipping 2012 meetings. The protesters "should have made a
point and then left. They overstayed their welcome," she said.
One Occupy Wall Street group has said it will target 36
shareholder meetings this year, including those of Wells Fargo &
Co and General Electric, with protests and
rallies.
Davis took a month-long break from shareholder meetings in
2006 after doctors advised her to curtail her travels. She
expects to attend meetings in 2013, but did not say whether she
would resume the newsletter.
Davis rejected talk of naming a gadfly successor.
"Nobody can take my spot," she said.