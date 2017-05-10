CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cascadian says stockholder Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV has option to resell 1.82 mln of co's shares (May 8)

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
(Corrects May 8 brief headline to say company's stockholder Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV, not Cascadian, may resell up to 1.82 million shares. Adds bullets with additional details of financing)
May 10 Cascadian Therapeutics Inc
* Files S-3 related to possible resale of up to 1.82 million shares of common stock by Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV and its affiliates - SEC filing
* Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV has option to resell common shares of the company, as part of Series E preferred stock financing announced in January by Cascadian
* S-3 filing is not related to a new secondary issue by Cascadian
* Cascadian will not receive any cash proceeds from the possible sale of any of shares of common stock by Growth Equity Opportunities Fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit