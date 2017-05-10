版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cascadian says stockholder Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV has option to resell 1.82 mln of co's shares (May 8)

(Corrects May 8 brief headline to say company's stockholder Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV, not Cascadian, may resell up to 1.82 million shares. Adds bullets with additional details of financing)

May 10 Cascadian Therapeutics Inc

* Files S-3 related to possible resale of up to 1.82 million shares of common stock by Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV and its affiliates - SEC filing

* Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV has option to resell common shares of the company, as part of Series E preferred stock financing announced in January by Cascadian

* S-3 filing is not related to a new secondary issue by Cascadian

* Cascadian will not receive any cash proceeds from the possible sale of any of shares of common stock by Growth Equity Opportunities Fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
