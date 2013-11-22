BRIEF-CME cuts initial margins for crude oil, gold, silver futures

BRIEF-Bright Horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
Nov 21 CME Group Inc
* CME lowers Crude Oil future NYMEX (CL) initial margins for specs by 8.1 percent to $3,740 per contract from $4,070
* CME lowers Comex 100 Gold futures (GC) initial margins for specs by 9.4 percent to $7,975 per contract from $8,800
* CME lowers Comex 5000 Silver futures (SI) initial margins for specs by 11.1 percent to $11,000 per contract from $12,375
* CME lowers Comex Copper futures (HG) initial margins for specs by 14.3 percent to $3,300 per contract from $3,850
* CME lowers RBOB Gasoline futures (RB) initial margins for specs by 5.6 percent to $4,675 per contract from $4,950
* Identified source of process release that occurred April 11 at our midwest plant and has made necessary repairs
* Expects EBITDA for quarter to be approximately $17 million, which is lower than its original guidance