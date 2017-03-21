版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Ten Peaks Coffee Co posts 4th-qtr earnings of C$0.15 per share (March 15)

(Corrects headline and 3rd bullet in March 15 Brief to say company reported earnings, not loss)

March 21 Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc:

* Ten Peaks Coffee Company reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 revenue rose 5 percent to C$22.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share were C$0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
