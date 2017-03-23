版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 05:40 BJT

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-DXI Energy reports Q4 and fiscal 2016 results (March 22)

(Corrects fourth bullet to say quarterly revenue was $954,000 not $558,000) DXI Energy Inc:

* DXI reports Q4 and fiscal 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share of $0.05

* Qtrly production 327 boe/d versus 977 boe/d

* Qtrly revenue $954,000 versus $2.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
