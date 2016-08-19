版本:
Corrections Corp: no change in 2106 outlook after U.S. prisons move

CHICAGO Aug 19 Prison operator Corrections Corp of America said on Friday that it does not plan to change its earnings outlook for 2016 following an announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice that it will phase out the use of private facilities by the Bureau of Prisons.

The company said on a conference call with analysts that it also does not intend to change its dividend policy moving forward. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

