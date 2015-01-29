版本:
BRIEF-Cortus Energy: Patent in USA for hydrogen production approved

Jan 29 Cortus Energy AB :

* Approved patent in USA for hydrogen production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
