Canada's Corus Entertainment posts 86 pct rise in revenue

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc on Thursday reported an 86 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher income from its television business.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$24.9 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, from C$102.2 million, or C$1.17 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to C$368.2 million from C$197.7 million. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.