Canada's Corus Entertainment posts 86 pct rise in revenue

April 6 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc on Thursday reported an 86 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher income from its television business.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$24.9 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, from C$102.2 million, or C$1.17 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$368.2 million from C$197.7 million. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)
