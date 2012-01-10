UPDATE 1-Corus Entertainment Q1 profit up 9 pct

Jan 10 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment posted a 9.3 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by growth in television advertising and subscribers.

Toronto-based Corus raised annual dividend for its Class A and Class B shares by 9 Canadian cents, it said in a statement.

The specialty television producer, with a focus on content for children and women, reported a September-November net profit of C$50.5 million ($49.2 million), or 61 Canadian cents a share. The company's profit was C$46.2 million, or 56 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 6.6 percent to C$236.9 million. Revenue from the television segment rose by 10 percent.