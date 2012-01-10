UPDATE 1-Corus Entertainment Q1 profit up 9 pct

BRIEF-South Jersey Industries qtrly GAAP EPS $0.58
* South Jersey Industries: SJI reports FY and Q4 2016 results
Jan 10 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment posted a 9.3 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by growth in television advertising and subscribers.
Toronto-based Corus raised annual dividend for its Class A and Class B shares by 9 Canadian cents, it said in a statement.
The specialty television producer, with a focus on content for children and women, reported a September-November net profit of C$50.5 million ($49.2 million), or 61 Canadian cents a share. The company's profit was C$46.2 million, or 56 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 6.6 percent to C$236.9 million. Revenue from the television segment rose by 10 percent.
* South Jersey Industries: SJI reports FY and Q4 2016 results
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Adds comment, details, updates prices)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian police are investigating whether the VX nerve agent used to kill Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, was brought into the country or produced in Malaysia, the country's police chief said on Friday.