Corus Entertainment profit rises 7 pct

July 12 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc reported a 7 percent rise in third-quarter profit, but said advertising revenue was hurt by soft demand for children's programming.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$43.2 million, or 51 Canadian cents per share, from C$40.4 million, or 49 Canadian cents per basic share, a year earlier.

Consolidated revenue fell to C$204.1 million from C$211.8 million.

