Corus Entertainment profit falls on lower television revenue

April 11 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc reported an 81 percent fall in second-quarter profit due mainly to lower television revenue.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$5.9 million ($5.8 million), or 7 Canadian cents per share, from C$31.6 million, or 38 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said net income included a pre-tax charge of C$25.0 million for debt refinancing.

Consolidated revenue for the specialty television producer, which focuses on content for children and women, fell 11 percent to C$183.7 million.
