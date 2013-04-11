Corus Entertainment profit falls on lower television revenue

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc reported an 81 percent fall in second-quarter profit due mainly to lower television revenue.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$5.9 million ($5.8 million), or 7 Canadian cents per share, from C$31.6 million, or 38 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The company said net income included a pre-tax charge of C$25.0 million for debt refinancing.
Consolidated revenue for the specialty television producer, which focuses on content for children and women, fell 11 percent to C$183.7 million.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.