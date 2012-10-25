Corus Entertainment profit falls 16 pct

Oct 25 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc reported a 16 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on a one-time tax-related charge.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$23.3 million ($23.50 million), or 28 Canadian cents per share, from C$27.7 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Consolidated revenue fell by 2 percent to C$195.6 million.