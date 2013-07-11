版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 11日 星期四 19:10 BJT

Corus profit more than doubles

July 11 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc said third-quarter profit more than doubled, mainly due to the sale of its non-controlling interest in speciality channel Food Network Canada.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$89.9 million ($85.5 million), or C$1.07 per share, from C$43.2 million, or 51 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐