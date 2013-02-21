Corzine may be blacklisted from futures industry by regulator

CHICAGO Feb 21 A key U.S futures-market
regulator said Thursday it will block Jon Corzine, the former
chief executive of failed broker MF Global, from the futures
industry unless he clears an investigation into his fitness as a
participant.
The National Futures Association, which oversees brokers and
asset managers, is "aware of publicly available information that
raises issues" about Corzine's fitness for membership, NFA
Chairman Chris Hehmeyer said in a statement.
Corzine will not be granted membership in the future "unless
NFA, after completing its fitness investigation, resolves those
issues to its satisfaction," Hehmeyer said.
Corzine's membership has lapsed.
MF Global collapsed in October 2011 after dipping into
customer accounts in violation of industry rules, leaving a $1.6
billion hole in its customers' accounts and shaking confidence
in the futures industry.