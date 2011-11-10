UPDATE 2-Cosan sees minor Brazil cane recovery, firm prices

* CS cane output to rise by 10 pct at best

* Tight sugar market to support prices in 2012

* Quarterly profit down 75 pct on currency dip

* Raizen posts record revenue with sugar, ethanol (Adds details, analyst comment, share movement, byline)

By Inae Riveras

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 Cosan, the world's largest sugar exporter, expects firm prices for the sweetener in 2012 as the recovery in Brazil's next cane crop will be limited, the company's CEO said on Thursday.

Cosan ( CSAN3.SA ) hedged only 14 percent of its sugar to be exported next season, on the ICE futures exchange by Sept. 30, compared with over 30 percent a year ago, CEO Marcos Lutz said in a conference call to comment on earnings.

"We still see the market very tight. Of course the Indian, Russian and Thai crops will be relevant (for global sugar trade)... but we foresee a tight market," Lutz said, adding that the outlook is for "very positive prices" for next year.

Brazil, which accounts for more than half of the global sugar trade, posted its first drop in cane output in 11 years this season, due to the effects of harsh weather since 2009 that were amplified by aging, less productive cane fields.

Cosan sees only a minor rise in cane output in the main center-south producing region next season.

"We should have an increase but nothing substantial, maybe 10 percent at the best," Lutz said.

He said the decision not to hedge a bigger share of the expected output was also due to the company's more stable cash flow after the creation of Raizen, its joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) that began operating on June 1.

The new company brought several other operations to a group that used to be a pure sugar and ethanol producer, such as fuels and lubricants distribution.

"We don't need as a big hedge as we used to. We can stabilize our cash flow with other businesses, and the market does not see big output from Brazil soon," Lutz said.

EARNINGS

Cosan posted a 75 percent plunge in quarterly profit from a year earlier as financial expenses soared with the weakening of the country's currency. Net income sank to 63.2 million reais ($35.6 million) in the quarter ending Sept. 30, which the company calls its second fiscal quarter. Profit was 251.1 million reais in the same period of 2010.

Cosan pointed to a weaker real BRBY, which slid about 19 percent against the dollar in the most recent quarter and hit net financial results, taking that figure to a loss of 393.6 million reais from a gain of 86.4 million a year earlier.

Brazil's real had strengthened against the dollar for much of the year, but a spike in global risk aversion in recent months on worries the 17-nation euro zone might not survive prompted investors to dump riskier assets in droves.

The weakening in the real has affected earnings from a number of companies for the quarter, including mining company Vale ( VALE5.SA ), oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) and pulp producer Fibria ( FIBR3.SA ).

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- an indication of cash flow known as EBITDA -- reached 659.2 million reais, down 2.9 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Cosan's shares on the Sao Paulo stock exchange were up 2.5 percent in early afternoon trade.

"Results of Raizen Energia (which accounts for Cosan's cane operations) were impacted by the positive momentum of both sugar and ethanol," Deutsche Bank said in a report, adding that results came in line with expectations. Cosan has a 50 percent stake in Raizen.

With 24 cane mills and an annual crushing capacity of 65 million tonnes, Raizen posted a record quarterly net revenue of 2.7 billion reais, up 52 percent from a year earlier, due to higher prices of sugar and ethanol and bigger volumes sold.

($1=1.775 reais) (Additional reporting by Diogo Ferreira Gomes and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Marguerita Choy)