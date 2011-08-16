Brazil's Cosan posts net profit of $1.44 bln

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
SAO PAULO Aug 16 Brazil's leading sugar and ethanol group Cosan (CSAN3.SA) posted a quarterly net profit of 2.3 billion reais ($1.44 billion), up from 400,000 reais a year before, after the creation of a joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L), a market filing said early on Tuesday.
Excluding one-time effects on its results, including most notably the merger of the company's local assets with Shell into the joint venture Raizen, net earnings over the first quarter would have been 167.5 million reais.
The company said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- an indication of cash flow known as EBITDA -- reached 439.9 million reais, down from 475.7 million reais a year before.
Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 8.5 percent from 11.9 percent from the same quarter in 2010, after the merger of Cosan's milling and fuel distribution assets with those of Shell.
Net revenue over the quarter of the crop year that runs from April through June rose to 5.19 billion reais, from 4 billion reais a year earlier. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Alberto Alerigi Jr., editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.