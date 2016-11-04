Brazil's Cosan concludes Radar shares sale to TIAA

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Nov 4 Brazilian conglomerate Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio said on Friday it concluded a deal to sell shares of its subsidiary Radar Propriedades Agrícolas SA to an investment vehicle owned by U.S.-based pension fund Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA).
Cosan said TIAA, through its local investment arm Mansilla Participações Ltda, made a payment of 1.04 billion reais ($321 million) on Friday, as agreed in September. The number of shares of the unlisted subsidiary was not disclosed. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.