Brazil's Cosan posts quarterly profit of $102 mln

SAO PAULO Nov 9 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported a net profit of 327.5 million reais ($102 million) in the quarter that finished in September, reversing the net loss of 17.2 million reais a year ago.

Cosan is a 50-50 partner with Royal-Dutch Shell Plc in the joint venture Raízen, which is the world's largest sugar and ethanol producer. It said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization reached 1.42 billion reais in the period, up 46 percent from the same quarter in 2015. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chris Reese)