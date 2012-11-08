Brazil's Cosan posts $140 mln profit on financial gain

* 2012/13 cane harvest recovery is lackluster
* Weak cane ethanol and sugar prices impact results
Nov 8 The net profit of Brazil's largest sugar
and ethanol producer, Grupo Cosan SA, quadrupled
year-on-year in the second quarter of its 2013 fiscal year,
thanks to a non-operating financial gain and improved fuel
sales, the company said late on Wednesday.
Cosan said in a securities filing its fiscal second quarter,
ended Sept. 30, showed profit of 283.2 million reais ($140
million) compared with 63.2 million reais a year earlier.
The group said its net non-operating, financial performance
improved, reversing a loss of 393.6 million reais in the
year-earlier quarter to a profit of 1.6 million reais this
quarter.
The company's revenues from petroleum-based fuels also
improved in the quarter. Revenues from ethanol sales and
production, however, fell.
The fiscal year for Brazilian sugar cane companies runs from
April 1, with the beginning of cane harvesting and crushing.
Cosan's 2013 year will end on March 31, 2013.
The group's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) - a measure of underlying profit that
is closely watched by analysts - rose 6 percent to 719.4 million
reais in the quarter from a year earlier.
Improved operational revenues from the company's fuels
distribution business more than offset the modest fall in
revenues in its sugar, ethanol and bioenergy production
businesses from the same quarter a year ago.
Brazil's sugar and ethanol industry has suffered weak
results since a 2008 U.S. banking crisis and world recession
choked off credit and demand and pushed many heavily indebted
mills to the brink of bankruptcy.
Export prices for ethanol improved over the past year to
help offset weak performance in sales on the domestic biofuels
market, the company's earnings report showed.
Brazil's domestic ethanol industry has struggled over the
past couple of years due to rising costs and a government policy
to hold down retail fuel prices, but the growing U.S. mandate
for biofuels has opened new demand for Brazilian ethanol abroad.
Brazilian ethanol exports should jump 40 percent this year
to 2.5 billion liters.