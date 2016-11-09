UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cosan posts quarterly profit of $102 mln

(Adds details on sugar prices and cash flow)
SAO PAULO Nov 9 Brazilian energy and logistics
company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported a net profit of
327.5 million reais ($102 million) in the quarter that finished
in September, reversing the net loss of 17.2 million reais a
year ago.
Cosan is a 50-50 partner with Royal-Dutch Shell
Plc in the joint venture Raízen, which is the world's
largest sugar and ethanol producer. It said earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization reached 1.42
billion reais in the period, up 46 percent from the same quarter
in 2015.
The company reported a sharp increase in its free cash flow
in the third quarter to 908 million reais from negative cash
generation in the same quarter a year ago. Cosan attributed the
improved performances in its sugar and ethanol unit Raízen and
natural gas distribution unit Comgas.
Sugar prices have been extremely attractive for Brazil's
cane sector, which has maximized the production of the sweetener
at the expense of ethanol production. Other large milling groups
such as Biosev and Sao Martinho have reported strong earnings
due to improved returns from sugar sales.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chris Reese and Phil
Berlowitz)