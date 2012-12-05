版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三

Brazil regulator approves partnership of Cosan, Shell

SAO PAULO Dec 5 Brazil's antitrust regulator Cade on Wednesday gave unconditional approval to the joint venture Raizen, which combines the local sugar, ethanol and fuel distribution assets of milling group Cosan SA and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

