UPDATE 1-Brazil regulator approves Cosan, Shell partnership

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
SAO PAULO Dec 5 Brazil's antitrust regulator approved a joint venture between the sugar, ethanol and fuel distribution assets of milling group Cosan SA and Royal Dutch Shell Plc on Wednesday.
The two companies originally announced the multi-billion dollar union of their Brazilian assets in 2010, later dubbing the joint venture Raizen in early 2011. In Brazil, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions are announced long before they are approved or denied by regulators.
The deal was approved at a session of the antitrust governing body, Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Economica (CADE).
Cosan is Brazil's biggest sugar and ethanol group and had a strong foothold in fuel distribution before the partnership with Shell. Cosan had purchased Exxon Mobil Corp's Esso fuel distribution assets in Brazil in 2008.
The agreement to combine the firms' assets and resources extends beyond Brazil.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources