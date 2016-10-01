Brazil's Cosan sells $326 mln in Radar shares to TIAA

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAO PAULO, Sept 30 Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio, an energy and agriculture company in Brazil, agreed to sell 1.065 billion reais ($326 million) in shares of its Radar subsidiary to an investment vehicle owned by pension fund Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), said a Cosan securities filing on Friday.
Radar is an agricultural land management company, holding some 280,000 hectares in farms in eight Brazilian states.
Cosan, which is a leading sugar and ethanol producer through its joint venture Raízen with Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said it signed the deal with Mansilla Participações Ltda, a TIAA investment vehicle.
The Brazilian company did not say how many shares were included in the deal or the resulting stake Mansilla would hold. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals in Brazil.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.